Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
aan papeda

Learning app landing page

aan papeda
aan papeda
  • Save
Learning app landing page illustration typography minimal app ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi Guys 👋!

Web Design exploration for learning app landing page. Glad to hear your feedback, thanks :)

📧 Business Inquiries: aanseni7@gmail.com

credit background photo by Keira Burton from Pexels

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
aan papeda
aan papeda

More by aan papeda

View profile
    • Like