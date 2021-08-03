Molanagus

B for Book Store Logo

Molanagus
Molanagus
  • Save
B for Book Store Logo minimalist initial logo book store vintage monogram b logo b book book logo design simple branding logo
Download color palette

Berkat Buana Kencana is a book store from Indonesia, what do you think about this logo?

Need creative patners? feel free to knock me:
agusmau22@gmail.com

Molanagus
Molanagus

More by Molanagus

View profile
    • Like