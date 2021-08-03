Save Ducky

David Hendrikson

Little Ducky is a dog I helped save who was born with special need. You can see that his face is deformed but I think he is HANDSOME! He made a full recovery with this portrait.

www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
