Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tofajjal Mirza

Shopping UI - Landing Page

Tofajjal Mirza
Tofajjal Mirza
  • Save
Shopping UI - Landing Page app ui design shop ui linding page design shopping landing page ui shop shop ui logo ux web design design app ux design ui design mobile ui mobile app design
Download color palette

Hey guys,
I am excited to share Online Shop Landing Page hero section I've been working on, today with you. I hope you like it.
Thanks for watching!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow

Tofajjal Mirza
Tofajjal Mirza

More by Tofajjal Mirza

View profile
    • Like