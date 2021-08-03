logo design for Perook jewelry design.

Finding a simple idea but also distinctive and avoiding preconceived ideas has always been my approach. In Perook logo my task was to find the idea that represents brand name and personality.

💖 Hit "L" or "F" if you like it

📧 Need a logo (re)design, contact me :

info@miladdesign.com

🌐 Visit my website:

www.miladdesign.co

👉 Follow me on Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Tumbler | Twitter | LinkedIn | Pinterest