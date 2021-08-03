Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jacob Padgitt

Billie

Jacob Padgitt
Jacob Padgitt
  • Save
Billie design clean web design ux design ux ui design ui
Download color palette

Ive been having fun with neumorphism lately. I saw a design just like this and it had a heavy emphasis on using neumorphism to create a 3D illusion around the buttons. For those who don't know what neumorphism is in terms of UI design it's simply just using lighting and shadows to create 3D illusions. What do you think? Let me know in the comments 😁

Follow me on instagram for more! https://www.instagram.com/ux.ora/

@ux.ora

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Jacob Padgitt
Jacob Padgitt

More by Jacob Padgitt

View profile
    • Like