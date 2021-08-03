🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Ive been having fun with neumorphism lately. I saw a design just like this and it had a heavy emphasis on using neumorphism to create a 3D illusion around the buttons. For those who don't know what neumorphism is in terms of UI design it's simply just using lighting and shadows to create 3D illusions. What do you think? Let me know in the comments 😁
