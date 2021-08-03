Slotopaint

Fairy slot symbol development

Download color palette

Here is one of the main symbols of the slot on a blurred main background.

This is a forest fairy in the form of a girl with wings. She is wearing a beautiful green dress in the form of flower petals, green shoes and a green ornament in her hair.

She holds a magic wand in her hand. Behind her back she has wings, they are transparent with a beautiful pattern, with a shade of lilac.

Game Design

