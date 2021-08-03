Faiyaz Tasbee

Sneaker Store Landing Page UI/UX Design

Faiyaz Tasbee
Hey Dribbblers!
Just finished this Landing Page UI/UX Design for a Sneaker Store named Hyvena.(Concept)
Done in Figma.
Font Family: Futura and Montserrat.
The Sneaker Image is taken from Pinterest.
Have a great day! :)

