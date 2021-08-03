Raúl Gil

Placeres (book cover)

Remembering this old Cover for 'Placeres', a compilation of short erotic and romantic stories, with a certain introspective background. Written by MC Latorre (ebook & physical edition on Amazon).

It's a bit more abstract than what I usually do these days, and I enjoyed playing with the silhouette and the inner-outer space.

Something flowing from the inside of the character. Something pouring into it. An inner door that only she has the key to.

