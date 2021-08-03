Priyum Kochhar© Brand Refresh '21

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
👋Hi Dribbblers!
Presenting my personal brand refresh for the year 2021!
Designing for my own self has always been difficult as I tend to pick out the tiniest of details and make them larger than they are but I wanted to go for a smart and subtle mark which would stand the test of time along with being how I wanted it to be like. Developed a soothing and sublime color palette to follow through along with stationary.
If you liked viewing it, Press 'L' to show appreciation!
To work with me, E-mail me at : hello@priyumkochhar.com