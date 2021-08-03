Priyum Kochhar© Brand Refresh '21

👋Hi Dribbblers!

Presenting my personal brand refresh for the year 2021!

Designing for my own self has always been difficult as I tend to pick out the tiniest of details and make them larger than they are but I wanted to go for a smart and subtle mark which would stand the test of time along with being how I wanted it to be like. Developed a soothing and sublime color palette to follow through along with stationary.

If you liked viewing it, Press 'L' to show appreciation!

To work with me, E-mail me at : hello@priyumkochhar.com