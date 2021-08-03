SNAX - Remote Team Fist Bump App

SNAX is a concept for an app that would allow teams using Slack to sign up, and it would begin to automatically pair people within your organization. The point is to encourage newly remote teams to still meet up and have conversations with each other. You and whom ever you are paired with would have a time limit on when to meet (for example, try to meet with Sarah by the end of the week). Then, while you and that person are meeting, you both have to attempt to "fist bump", by pressing a button at the same time on your own devices. If you can both manage to fist bump successfully, the you "complete" your meeting. The fist bump concept was a clever way to record people's meetings, but also provide a fun way to encourage people to actually meet using the app.

Inspiration for this app came from a lot of my friends having to shift to fully remote work during the pandemic. Everyone was saying they missed the office chatter, and water cooler talks. My goal was to create a way where organizations that are remote can still have that kind of culture, even when remote.