Ping-U-Later - A calculator for only Instant Messaging. For hardcore Pracrstinators. Stop wasting time on Smartphones, get Pingulater now.

Disclaimer : This is supposed to be a Cursed Product, if you didn't get th joke already XD.

Let me know what you think.

Made in Blender 3D.

My Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ddd.renders/