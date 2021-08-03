Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cbeir

3d Industrial Loft Design

Cbeir
Cbeir
  • Save
3d Industrial Loft Design sketchup 3d model illustration design render interior design interior architecture design architecture 3d render 3d
Download color palette

This duplex loft utilizes an open floor concept in order to maximize the space it occupies. With an array of luxurious industrial fixtures, this loft features exposed brick and steel walls and cast iron finishes that give a sense of authentic loft living. The oversized windows let light pour into the open views. The grayish green color splashes that can be found in the loft on some of the walls and furniture add a Nordic sense to the industrial design.

Cbeir
Cbeir

More by Cbeir

View profile
    • Like