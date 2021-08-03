3d Industrial Loft Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This duplex loft utilizes an open floor concept in order to maximize the space it occupies. With an array of luxurious industrial fixtures, this loft features exposed brick and steel walls and cast iron finishes that give a sense of authentic loft living. The oversized windows let light pour into the open views. The grayish green color splashes that can be found in the loft on some of the walls and furniture add a Nordic sense to the industrial design.