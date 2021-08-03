Study of Alamblak Sculpture

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Sanguine charcoal on drawing paper. 11x14 in.
Sculpture part of Menil Pacific Islands Collection
Alamblak peoples, Figure (Yipwon), late 19th-early 20th century
Papua New Guinea, East Sepik Province, Karawari and Wagupmeri Rivers
Wood, paint, shells, cassowary feathers, and cloth pouch
80 ¾ × 15 ¼ × 8 in. (205.1 × 38.7 × 20.3 cm)
3-D Object/Sculpture
Gift from the Adelaide de Menil and Edmund Carpenter Collection
2019-6.1
https://www.menil.org/collection/objects/21955-figure-yipwon