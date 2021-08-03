Amanda Friefeld

Study of Alamblak Sculpture

Sanguine charcoal on drawing paper. 11x14 in.
Sculpture part of Menil Pacific Islands Collection

Alamblak peoples, Figure (Yipwon), late 19th-early 20th century
Papua New Guinea, East Sepik Province, Karawari and Wagupmeri Rivers
Wood, paint, shells, cassowary feathers, and cloth pouch
80 ¾ × 15 ¼ × 8 in. (205.1 × 38.7 × 20.3 cm)
3-D Object/Sculpture
Gift from the Adelaide de Menil and Edmund Carpenter Collection
2019-6.1
https://www.menil.org/collection/objects/21955-figure-yipwon

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
