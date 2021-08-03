Monica Rief

Organizer's Social Club

Monica Rief
Monica Rief
  • Save
Organizer's Social Club cuteillustration cartoon whimsicalillustration creative zoommeetings zoom virtualevent illustration design graphic design drawing digitalillustration creativecommunity colorillustration adobeillustrator adobecreativesuite
Download color palette

One of several illustrations I created for CreativeMornings. This one was promoting a series of online events dedicated to the CM chapter organizers worldwide.

Monica Rief
Monica Rief

More by Monica Rief

View profile
    • Like