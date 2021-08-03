Educational Platform Dashboard

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Designing education platform is challenging because they must appeal to many different types of users. UI design is ultimately a conversation between users and technology. Well-designed user interfaces use the language of UI. Learn to communicate to users efficiently and naturally. It is arguably the most important principles to keep in mind to ensure education website attracts the best students and staff!
If you like my design, press "L" to show me your love. Thank you all.
Available for freelance work. Feel free send email hasiburahman123@gmail.com