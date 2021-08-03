"CHALODHAKA" Bangla Typography Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
CHALODHAKA - Let's cover Dhaka is a typography logo that can be used in Ride Sharing, so if you need this logo or more like this, please contact us at the email below.
Thank you
To hire me -
Email - crteffecthouse@gmail.com