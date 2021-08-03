Indu S

HR Management

Indu S
Indu S
  • Save
HR Management prototype ux userflow automate hr management ui design mobile app
Download color palette

Designed a website interface for HR Managers ( users ) which helps ease their workflow and automate recursive processes like writing offer letter, reminders for payrolls, payroll and benefit calculations.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Indu S
Indu S

More by Indu S

View profile
    • Like