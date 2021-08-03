Lutful Haq

V letter mark logo, T letter mark logo, Modern medical logo,

Lutful Haq
Lutful Haq
  • Save
V letter mark logo, T letter mark logo, Modern medical logo, design icon apps icon logo ideas logo design covid-19 healthcare logo creative logo lettermark logo letter t letter v medical logo typography brand identity ui illustration branding logos logo
Download color palette

Hello my beloved friends, today i introduce a letter mark logo...it can be use also any medical company where care about all patient deeply and handle them with best care...hope you will like it...Don't be confused, It's another modified logo...i love simplicty...hope you all like it...

Contact Information
Facebook: Facebook.com/Haqlutful32
Behance :Behance.net/Haqlutful32
Email: lutfulhaq32@outlook.com
WhatsApp: +8801716419489
Skype: live:lutfulhaq32

Lutful Haq
Lutful Haq

More by Lutful Haq

View profile
    • Like