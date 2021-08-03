Natalia Bagińska

Kaffejka - mobile cafe app

Kaffejka - mobile cafe app ui graphic design dribbbleshot design loginpage dribbble
Hey
I would like to show you the first screenshots of my mobile cafe application called "Kaffejka". Here you can see the main page and the login panel. The colors are kept in warm and are meant to give the feeling of a home, cozy cafe vibe. Application is intuitive and easy to use.

I hope you will like it!

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
