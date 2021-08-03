Intrinio Account Page Refresh

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
One of my last projects while at Intrinio was to dream up what the backend user experience could look like. We had previously gone through a light refresh of our user account pages, but it was limited in its functionality and scope. Here is a shot of a more robust dashboard featuring some onboarding assistance. Let me know what you think!