Mapus - Real-time collaborative map tool

What if Google Maps had real-time collaboration? 🤔

Mapus is a tool to explore and annotate collaboratively on a map. You can draw, add markers, lines, areas, find places to go, observe other users, and much more.

👉 Check it out on GitHub

Features
🙌 Real-time collaboration to help plan trips synchronously
✏️ Draw to highlight areas on the map
📏 Create lines to designate paths and measure distance
📐 Create areas to mark different zones
📍 Create markers to save places on the map
☕️ Find places and things to do nearby
🔍 Search and navigate to specific places
👀 Observe other users by clicking on their avatar
📝 View a list of all the annotations, and toggle their visibility
💾 Export the map data as GeoJSON
...and much more - all for free!

