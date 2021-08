Mapus - Real-time collaborative map tool

What if Google Maps had real-time collaboration? ๐Ÿค”

Mapus is a tool to explore and annotate collaboratively on a map. You can draw, add markers, lines, areas, find places to go, observe other users, and much more.

๐Ÿ‘‰ Check it out on GitHub

Features

๐Ÿ™Œ Real-time collaboration to help plan trips synchronously

โœ๏ธ Draw to highlight areas on the map

๐Ÿ“ Create lines to designate paths and measure distance

๐Ÿ“ Create areas to mark different zones

๐Ÿ“ Create markers to save places on the map

โ˜•๏ธ Find places and things to do nearby

๐Ÿ” Search and navigate to specific places

๐Ÿ‘€ Observe other users by clicking on their avatar

๐Ÿ“ View a list of all the annotations, and toggle their visibility

๐Ÿ’พ Export the map data as GeoJSON

...and much more - all for free!

๐Ÿ‘‹ Have an inquiry or an opportunity you'd like to discuss? Contact me at hi@alyssax.com