Mapus - Real-time collaborative map tool

What if Google Maps had real-time collaboration? 🤔

Mapus is a tool to explore and annotate collaboratively on a map. You can draw, add markers, lines, areas, find places to go, observe other users, and much more.

👉 Check it out on GitHub

Features

🙌 Real-time collaboration to help plan trips synchronously

✏️ Draw to highlight areas on the map

📏 Create lines to designate paths and measure distance

📐 Create areas to mark different zones

📍 Create markers to save places on the map

☕️ Find places and things to do nearby

🔍 Search and navigate to specific places

👀 Observe other users by clicking on their avatar

📝 View a list of all the annotations, and toggle their visibility

💾 Export the map data as GeoJSON

...and much more - all for free!

👋 Have an inquiry or an opportunity you'd like to discuss? Contact me at hi@alyssax.com