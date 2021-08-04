Mapus - Real-time collaborative map tool

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What if Google Maps had real-time collaboration? 🤔
Mapus is a tool to explore and annotate collaboratively on a map. You can draw, add markers, lines, areas, find places to go, observe other users, and much more.
👉 Check it out on GitHub
Features
🙌 Real-time collaboration to help plan trips synchronously
✏️ Draw to highlight areas on the map
📏 Create lines to designate paths and measure distance
📐 Create areas to mark different zones
📍 Create markers to save places on the map
☕️ Find places and things to do nearby
🔍 Search and navigate to specific places
👀 Observe other users by clicking on their avatar
📝 View a list of all the annotations, and toggle their visibility
💾 Export the map data as GeoJSON
...and much more - all for free!
👋 Have an inquiry or an opportunity you'd like to discuss? Contact me at hi@alyssax.com