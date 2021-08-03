Peter Voth

Ethiopia NFT Coffee

Ethiopia NFT Coffee
I was honored to design and illustrate the first ever Coffee NFT for Coffee Bros.. A great new way to support coffee farmers and enjoy a world class coffee. Check out the NFT Coffee Bros. page for all the infos!

