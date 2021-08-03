"Thor: Stormlord" slot game - PROMO

Before us is the game reel on the main background of the slot. Absolutely all symbols are involved in it.

⠀

The name of the slot is depicted on a red flag with crossed spears at the top of the reel. Below is a control panel with navigation buttons. In the middle of the panel there is a large round SPIN button with various buttons around it.

⠀

The game reels itself is decorated with stones of different sizes around the perimeter. It contains 15 symbols of all categories, arranged in five rows of three in each. When you press the yellow SPIN button, all rows start scrolling, symbols randomly drop out on the reel.

⠀

Winning combinations are dynamically highlighted. After the symbols, we also see a game with five clay pots with lids, when you click on one of them at random, you can hit the jackpot or get nothing.

⠀

Also, we can see the numerical values ​​for each spin and the amount of the winnings, as well as the rules of the game.

⠀

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/product/thor-stormlord/

⠀

#promo #promovideo #vikingslot #vikingthemed #thorslot #thorthemed #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines