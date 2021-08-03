Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maria Starinova

Monogram logo animation for UWFO

Maria Starinova
Maria Starinova
  • Save
Monogram logo animation for UWFO symbol animation motion design graphic design design monogram logo
Download color palette

Hi There!

There is the Monogram logo animation for Ukrainian Women Photography Organization.

Photo by Svetlana Korolyova

Thanks for watching!
I'd be happy to hear your feedback.
c u soon ;)

Follow me at www.behance.net/strmrvd

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Maria Starinova
Maria Starinova

More by Maria Starinova

View profile
    • Like