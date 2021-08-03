Marco Ponce de León

Pitch deck Design - InterConnecta

Marco Ponce de León
Marco Ponce de León
Hire Me
  • Save
Pitch deck Design - InterConnecta presentation pitch deck ui illustration vector type graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Presentation design / Pitch deck for InterConnecta Worldwide

Marco Ponce de León
Marco Ponce de León
Want to take your Brand to the Next Level? Hit me up!
Hire Me

More by Marco Ponce de León

View profile
    • Like