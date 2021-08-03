Thach Le

3D character

Thach Le
Thach Le
  • Save
3D character loop loo children character radiation model book cigarette wine beer cinema 4d 3d design graphic design illustration
Download color palette

This is my graduation project at school. Thanks for watching my work!
Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123941035/Childrens-book-%28Graduation-project%29

Thach Le
Thach Le

More by Thach Le

View profile
    • Like