Angelina Lebedeva
Reechr – Social Network to Connect People Online & Offline

Angelina Lebedeva
Angelina Lebedeva for Fulcrum Rocks
Reechr – Social Network to Connect People Online & Offline illustration ux ui minimal design
Reechr – Social Network to Connect People Online & Offline
Hey there, Dribbblers! 🍹
While it’s hot & sunny in Kyiv, I even haven’t had a thought about vacation, cause… I was creating super smooth design concepts for our new app – Reechr. Its main idea is to help people connect with each other both online and offline based on their shared interests and location. I’ve also designed its news feed in a way to show the members that are nearby & share the same interests.
The app is created in a bright color palette with light and slick illustrations inside. Make sure to check its design concept created by me & give me your thoughts on it!
Btw, you try the app yourself:
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/reechr/id1568727102
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.reechr
Made with love by Fulcrum ❤️
Need your designs done? Just drop a message at hello@fulcrum.rocks

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Full-Cycle Design & Development Agency
