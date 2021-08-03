Reechr – Social Network to Connect People Online & Offline

Hey there, Dribbblers! 🍹

While it’s hot & sunny in Kyiv, I even haven’t had a thought about vacation, cause… I was creating super smooth design concepts for our new app – Reechr. Its main idea is to help people connect with each other both online and offline based on their shared interests and location. I’ve also designed its news feed in a way to show the members that are nearby & share the same interests.

The app is created in a bright color palette with light and slick illustrations inside. Make sure to check its design concept created by me & give me your thoughts on it!

Btw, you try the app yourself:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/reechr/id1568727102

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.reechr

Made with love by Fulcrum ❤️

Need your designs done? Just drop a message at hello@fulcrum.rocks