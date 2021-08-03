Reechr – Social Network to Connect People Online & Offline

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there, Dribbblers! 🍹
While it’s hot & sunny in Kyiv, I even haven’t had a thought about vacation, cause… I was creating super smooth design concepts for our new app – Reechr. Its main idea is to help people connect with each other both online and offline based on their shared interests and location. I’ve also designed its news feed in a way to show the members that are nearby & share the same interests.
The app is created in a bright color palette with light and slick illustrations inside. Make sure to check its design concept created by me & give me your thoughts on it!
Btw, you try the app yourself:
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/reechr/id1568727102
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.reechr
Made with love by Fulcrum ❤️
Need your designs done? Just drop a message at hello@fulcrum.rocks