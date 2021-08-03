Heart & Hound | Boutique Dog Spa and Hotel

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Introducing the brand reveal for Heart & Hound - a dog boutique and spa! This project was SO fun to design ( and different from my "normal" clientele, which was a fun mix of scenery :) I'm a neutral girl at heart, but the fun pops of color in this logo make my heart soar. Stay tuned for some more sneaks at Heart & Hound's new brand!