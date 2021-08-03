Andrea Cable

Heart & Hound | Boutique Dog Spa and Hotel

Andrea Cable
Andrea Cable
Hire Me
  • Save
Heart & Hound | Boutique Dog Spa and Hotel spa logos spa branding logo design graphic design design
Download color palette

Introducing the brand reveal for Heart & Hound - a dog boutique and spa! This project was SO fun to design ( and different from my "normal" clientele, which was a fun mix of scenery :) I'm a neutral girl at heart, but the fun pops of color in this logo make my heart soar. Stay tuned for some more sneaks at Heart & Hound's new brand!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Andrea Cable
Andrea Cable
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Andrea Cable

View profile
    • Like