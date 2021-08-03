Teknika

Database website

Desktop version with dark and light modes for the website with database of startups

Teknika Corporation provides software development, engineering services, and staff augmentation across a broad spectrum of technical specialties. We are available for new projects, feel free to tell us about yours.
info@teknikacorp.com

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
