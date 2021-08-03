Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Hendrick

Meiso - brand design

Alex Hendrick
Alex Hendrick
  • Save
Meiso - brand design colors karate brazil visual identity brand typography branding design graphic design logo
Download color palette

Meiso is a Shotokan Karate dojo located in Brazil. The meaning of this logo is the entrance to a spiritual path through meditation and training.

Alex Hendrick
Alex Hendrick
Like