Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Monica Rief

How to Experiment In Your Zoom Events

Monica Rief
Monica Rief
  • Save
How to Experiment In Your Zoom Events branding cuteillustration whimsicalillustration whimsical handdrawn illustration design graphic design drawing digitalillustration creativecommunity colorillustration adobeillustrator adobecreativesuite
Download color palette

One of several illustrations I created for the CreativeMornings' Guide to Virtual Events, for the global CM organizer handbook.

Monica Rief
Monica Rief

More by Monica Rief

View profile
    • Like