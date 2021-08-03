Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dylan Winters

Sidney Crosby ✦✦✦ Brand Identity Concept / Personal Case Study

Dylan Winters
Dylan Winters
Sidney Crosby ✦✦✦ Brand Identity Concept / Personal Case Study
Sidney Crosby
✦✦✦
Brand Identity Concept / Personal Case Study

The greatest hockey player of our generation. Sidney Crosby’s dedication to his hockey craft translates to all of his remarkable intangibles you see on the rink. Here is a brand identity suite that represents that.

In creating this brand identity concept, the goal was to create a sophisticated way to combine the S and the C to represent his namesake. The ‘SC’ forms a shield communicating stability, longevity, a sign of no retreat, no surrender. As talented as Sid is on the ice, he has endured many battles on the ice and has fought through to continued team and individual success.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Dylan Winters
Dylan Winters

