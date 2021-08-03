Equipe Rubi - Symbol Design

The Equipe Rubi is responsible for organizing tournaments for Teamfight Tactics, a strategy game created by Riot Games, the same creator of League of Legends. I participated in the identity redesign process, creating the symbol, the color palette and the presentation of this new brand, using motion design. Rubi is the name of the cat of the team creator, Nathalia Miolo, so the creation of this identity was very much based on the ruby stone, on the illustrations I made of it previously and on references to the old identity.

