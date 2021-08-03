Visiting design

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"KOREN.CLOTHING" is an ethno sport brand. The idea behind the brand is to tell about the Bulgarian traditions in their various forms and to interpret them in a modern way with fashion. The first line recreates Bulgarian mythical heroes whose powers conceptually acts as recharging energy for various sports.  The clothes are targeted exclusively at the sports sector.
Behind the brand are Katerina Malaganska and Rafaela Rafaelova.
