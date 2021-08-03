FINTECH STARTUP LOGO

Hi, I'm a level 2 seller on Fiverr. I'm working since 2016 and I have already done 1000+ jobs successfully on Fiverr.com.

I hope you enjoy it. Leave your comments here.

I am available for your custom work.

☛ Please see my portfolio, All designs are very creative.

✌ Dribbble: https://bit.ly/39KFDQy

✌ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ataur69bd

✌ Instagram: www.instagram.com/ataur.r_69

☛ Please contact me:

____https://www.upwork.com/o/profiles/users/_~01f3b0acef1506a6b3/

____https://www.fiverr.com/superdesign5

____Email me: ataur400@gmail.com

Best Regards!

#businesscard #businesscarddesign #corporatebusinesscard #creativebusinesscard #cleanbusinesscard #branding #brandingdesign #brandidentity #brandidentitydesign #water #waterplant #waterindustry #waterlogo #watersevicelogo #plumbinglogo #creativewaterlogo #waterdroplet #waterdropletlogo #modernwaterlogo #waterplantlogo #industriallogo #instrumentlogo #brandidentity #corporatelogo #uxboss #uxbosslogo #uxbosslogodesign #uxbosslogos #logo #logodesign #logos #logotype #logodesigner #logoinspirations #logodesigns #logoinspiration #logotipo #logonew #logoplace #logomaker #logomark #logodesinger #logosai #logoroom #logomarca #logoolshop #logomurah #logodaily #logogrid #logoart #logoawesome #logolove #logoinspire #logobrand #logoprocess #logopassion #logotipos #logoconcept #creativelogo #modernlogo #conceptuallogo

#logodesigners #brandidentity #brandidentitiydesigner #brandidentitiydesigners #branddesigners #branddesigner #typography #lettermark #wordmark #conceptual