Lise Holliker Dykes

Learning Series Branding

Lise Holliker Dykes
Lise Holliker Dykes
  • Save
Learning Series Branding branding logo
Download color palette

Identity art for two education programs. The Brock logo, which was the first look created, echoes the shape of the roof at the facility. The Pennsylvania look marries the style of the first with the iconic PA keystone symbol.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Lise Holliker Dykes
Lise Holliker Dykes

More by Lise Holliker Dykes

View profile
    • Like