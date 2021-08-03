Evandito Rizky

ON/OFF Switch - Daily UI 015

ON/OFF Switch - Daily UI 015
ON/OFF Switch design exploration. I made this for #DailyUI Challenge :)

This toggle is for changing from dark mode to light mode vice versa

Let me know your thoughts about it!

#Daily UI - 015

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
