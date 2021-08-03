Glory Chukwuka

Neumorphic music player app | Mobile UI Design | Dark Mode

Previously, I displayed a piece of mobile music app player — light mode. This shot is the dark mode. This is how i think it should look especially for users with preference. Clear and pleasant to look. Share your feedback, Thanks.

Drop a line to addyquin02@gmail.com for collaboration

Design - Figma

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
