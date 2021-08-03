Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SAM151515

CakeCup

SAM151515
SAM151515
  • Save
CakeCup vector ui icon logo flat design dailylogochallenge challenge branding
Download color palette

Day 18 of #dailylogochallenge out of Day 50.
Prompt: Cupcake Logo.
Brand: CakeCup.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
SAM151515
SAM151515

More by SAM151515

View profile
    • Like