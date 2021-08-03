Lise Holliker Dykes

Squish Squad Branding

Lise Holliker Dykes
Lise Holliker Dykes
  • Save
Squish Squad Branding branding logo
Download color palette

An identity for the next CBF student-led advocacy efforts in Pennsylvania.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Lise Holliker Dykes
Lise Holliker Dykes

More by Lise Holliker Dykes

View profile
    • Like