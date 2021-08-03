Emma Eshler

Numerology| Daily UI Challenge 011

Numerology| Daily UI Challenge 011 ux figma minimalistic widelab layout simple product ui branding graphic design illustration inspiration behance ui design app design daily ui user experience
Hi Friends! 👋

Day Eleven of practicing my UI. Today I went down a rabbit hole on Tiktok about numerology and its relation to your life. I had fun with this style today and always love the soft white/back combo.
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Visit my website: emmaeshler.xyz
Email me: emmaeshler@gmail.com

