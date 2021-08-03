Christina Fur

Travel Assistant mobile app design

Christina Fur
Christina Fur
  • Save
Travel Assistant mobile app design trip travel app design mobile illustration graphic design ux design ui flat web
Download color palette

Hi! Here are a few screens of my work with a mobile app for travelers. German Kopytkov's artworks inspired me to create the UI design for this project.
To see the full presentation, please visit Behance.

828bb8f3c4c59ffd43f1c634e2298148
Rebound of
Google Trips
By German Kopytkov
View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Christina Fur
Christina Fur

More by Christina Fur

View profile
    • Like