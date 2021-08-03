Ben Buckley

Hierarchy Challenge

Ben Buckley
Ben Buckley
  • Save
Hierarchy Challenge app illustration ui typography design branding
Download color palette

Really love the illustrations by @pikisuperstar found on Freepik, so I was eager to to use them in a hierarchy UI challenge.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Ben Buckley
Ben Buckley

More by Ben Buckley

View profile
    • Like