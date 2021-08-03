Nebojsa Matkovic

Mountain Goat Market

Mountain Goat Market branding logodesign tennessee usa vintage logo vintage coffee pizza burgers mascot fastfood restaurant market mountain goat goat badge emblem logo
One of the approved designs from the logo set made for Mountain Goat Market.
