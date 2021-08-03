Ingat Sahabat

Light Cat

Ingat Sahabat
Ingat Sahabat
  • Save
Light Cat vector illustration logo branding logo icon graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Hi everyone..

let me tell you the results of the designs I made about cats. This logo is made of small lines that make up the cat's face..

Don't forget to leave a trail by liking and commenting.

Regards,

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Ingat Sahabat
Ingat Sahabat

More by Ingat Sahabat

View profile
    • Like