Banner for UMAUK

Hi dribbblers! Check this out banner which I did with using Photoshop and Blender! Stethoscope & a hammer was modeling by myself for better controll of colour and pose for shoot. I tried to keep layout more air and simple. The main idea of conference is the true law in medicine and keeping correct documents of all blanks itd. Also I showed some another colour versions. Write in comments which one you like the most and why? I will be very glad to listen your opinion, Thanks a lot!