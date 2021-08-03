Banner for UMAUK

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi dribbblers! Check this out banner which I did with using Photoshop and Blender! Stethoscope & a hammer was modeling by myself for better controll of colour and pose for shoot. I tried to keep layout more air and simple. The main idea of conference is the true law in medicine and keeping correct documents of all blanks itd. Also I showed some another colour versions. Write in comments which one you like the most and why? I will be very glad to listen your opinion, Thanks a lot!