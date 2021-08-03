Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wellness Platform Tracking

Wellness Platform Tracking challenges wellness health game design gaming typography design 3d ui
A preview of a wellness platform I've been working on. Users can build their own world experience by tracking activities and goals each week.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
