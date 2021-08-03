ANIRUDDH SINGH

App Icon

App Icon icon app logo branding ux illustration ui design
It's Day - 5 of Daily UI Challenge(100 days)
Here's an app icon for a books related platform("Read")
#DailyUI
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
