Ashik Prottoy

Calculator UI Neumorphism

Ashik Prottoy
Ashik Prottoy
  • Save
Calculator UI Neumorphism ui learn ui design
Download color palette

A simple calculator Ui Concept with Neumorphism. Trying to apply numorphism in right angle...
Hope you guyz will love it.

A

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
Ashik Prottoy
Ashik Prottoy

More by Ashik Prottoy

View profile
    • Like